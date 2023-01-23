Anne Hathaway Shares The Inappropriate Question She Was Asked By The Media When She Was 16 Years Old

Anne Hathaway stars in the upcoming psychological thriller Eileen about a woman’s personal growth through freedom.

The 40-year-old actress plays Dr. Rebecca St. John, a new prison psychologist who counsels Eileen (Thomasin McKenzie), a peculiar young woman with a glamorous, enigmatic presence.

Anne spoke at the premiere of Eileen during the 2023 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah over the weekend.

During the Q&A time, Anne shared about an inappropriate question she was asked by the media, which connected to one of the main themes of Eileen.

” … I just remembered, one of the very first questions I ever got asked when I started acting, which meant, you know, I had to do press, was, ‘Are you a good girl or a bad girl?’” Anne said. “I was 16. And my 16-year-old self wanted to respond with this film.”

“And so though I did not know that when I read the script, I think part of me hoped for this exact moment,” Anne said on stage.

One of Eileen‘s producers shared about the film last year. “This is a movie about a woman breaking free. Eileen is stuck inside the constraints of history, place, social class, upbringing, and imagination, and Rebecca provides her with a deviant way out,” Anthony Bregman told Deadline. “We’re lucky that our own partners in crime are storytellers, performers, and producing partners devilish enough to make that journey both shocking and entertaining.”