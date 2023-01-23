Anya Taylor-Joy, Blackpink's Jisoo & More Stars Stun in Gorgeous Looks For Christian Dior Paris Fashion Show

Anya Taylor-Joy has a fashionable black and white moment while arriving for the Christian Dior fashion show during the Haute-Couture Spring-Summer 2023 Fashion Week in France on Monday afternoon (January 23).

The 26-year-old The Menu actress posed for pictures backstage ahead of the presentation alongside Blackpink‘s Jisoo, The Crown‘s Elizabeth Debicki, Maisie Williams, Rosamond Pike and Rachel Zegler.

Beatrice Borromeo, Lena Mahfouf aka Lena Situations, Karlie Kloss, Catherine Deneuve, Carla Bruni, Juliette Armanet, Nine d’Urso, and Lucie de la Falaise were also seen at the event.

