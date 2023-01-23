Aretha Franklin's 'Natural Woman' Song Diss Revealed To Be From Parody Account

Last week, there was quite an uproar over Aretha Franklin‘s “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman”.

It all started when a LGBTQ rights group called the Trans Cultural Mindfulness Alliance took to social media to claim that the 1968 song was “harmful” to trans persons, and started to demand it be removed from both Apple Music and Spotify.

Many others reacted to the news, before it was revealed that the group was actually a parody account.

“Aretha Franklin’s 1968 song ‘Natural Woman’ perpetuates multiple harmful anti-trans stereotypes,” the organization shared on the platform over the weekend, via The Post. “There is no such thing as a ‘natural’ woman.”

The message continued: “The song has helped inspire acts of harm against transgender women. TCMA is requesting it is removed from Spotify & Apple Music.”

Following the uproar over their tweets, the Norway-based organization publicly revealed that the account was a parody, and as of Monday (January 23), made the change in their bio to reflect that.

“PARODY/SATIRE: Founded January 2023 exclusively by trans individuals, promoting cultural changes to ensure the inclusivity of trans individuals,” it now reads.

Just recently, Aretha was revealed to be at the top of Rolling Stone's list of Greatest Singers of All Time.