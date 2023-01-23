'Bachelor' Couples Still Together Today - Only 8 Out of 46 Couples From the Franchise Have Lasted

The premiere of The Bachelor‘s new season begins TONIGHT, so it’s time to look back at all of the couples from Bachelor Nation that have remained together.

The Bachelor and The Bachelorette franchises haven’t had the best success rates with having couples stay together after the finale, but there are still 8 out of 46 couples that are still together as of 2022!

There have been 26 seasons of The Bachelor so far and four of those couples are still together. Two of those couples were formed during the After the Final Rose special after the guys dumped the women they chose and decided to pursue their runner-ups.

The Bachelorette has had 19 seasons so far (plus one with two leads) and there are four couples still together right now.

Overall, the two franchises have a 17% overall success rate.

When you factor in Bachelor in Paradise, there are nearly double the amount of couples from Bachelor Nation who are still together right now.

Click through the slideshow for the ranking of who has been together the longest…