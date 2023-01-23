Bad Bunny Buys $8.8 Million L.A. Mansion - See Every Photo from Inside the House!

Bad Bunny has a new house in Los Angeles!

The 28-year-old music superstar just purchased a 7,316 square feet home located in the hills above the Sunset Strip, according to Dirt.com.

The home, which sits on 0.61 acres of land, features eight bedrooms and seven bathrooms across two structures. The main house features five bedrooms while the other three are in the two-story guesthouse, which also contains the garage.

Bad Bunny will have a large backyard with an infinity-edge pool at his new house. There’s also plenty of privacy thanks to high gates and walls surrounding the property.

One of the luxurious features includes an incredible closet in the primary suite. Wait until you see that photo in the gallery!

