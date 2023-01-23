Top Stories
Rumors That Selena Gomez Is Dating This Celebrity Are Heating Up Due to New Photos!

Rumors That Selena Gomez Is Dating This Celebrity Are Heating Up Due to New Photos!

Mon, 23 January 2023 at 7:24 pm

Bad Bunny Buys $8.8 Million L.A. Mansion - See Every Photo from Inside the House!

Bad Bunny Buys $8.8 Million L.A. Mansion - See Every Photo from Inside the House!

Bad Bunny has a new house in Los Angeles!

The 28-year-old music superstar just purchased a 7,316 square feet home located in the hills above the Sunset Strip, according to Dirt.com.

The home, which sits on 0.61 acres of land, features eight bedrooms and seven bathrooms across two structures. The main house features five bedrooms while the other three are in the two-story guesthouse, which also contains the garage.

Bad Bunny will have a large backyard with an infinity-edge pool at his new house. There’s also plenty of privacy thanks to high gates and walls surrounding the property.

One of the luxurious features includes an incredible closet in the primary suite. Wait until you see that photo in the gallery!

Browse through the gallery for 40+ photos from inside Bad Bunny’s new home in Los Angeles…

Just Jared on Facebook
bad bunny buys house 01
bad bunny buys house 02
bad bunny buys house 03
bad bunny buys house 04
bad bunny buys house 05
bad bunny buys house 06
bad bunny buys house 07
bad bunny buys house 08
bad bunny buys house 09
bad bunny buys house 10
bad bunny buys house 11
bad bunny buys house 12
bad bunny buys house 13
bad bunny buys house 14
bad bunny buys house 15
bad bunny buys house 16
bad bunny buys house 17
bad bunny buys house 18
bad bunny buys house 19
bad bunny buys house 20
bad bunny buys house 21
bad bunny buys house 22
bad bunny buys house 23
bad bunny buys house 24
bad bunny buys house 25
bad bunny buys house 26
bad bunny buys house 27
bad bunny buys house 28
bad bunny buys house 29
bad bunny buys house 30
bad bunny buys house 31
bad bunny buys house 32
bad bunny buys house 33
bad bunny buys house 34
bad bunny buys house 35
bad bunny buys house 36
bad bunny buys house 37
bad bunny buys house 38
bad bunny buys house 39
bad bunny buys house 40
bad bunny buys house 41
bad bunny buys house 42
bad bunny buys house 43
bad bunny buys house 44
bad bunny buys house 45

Credit: The Grosby Group; Photos: Getty, Backgrid
Posted to: Bad Bunny, Real Estate

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • HUGE casting news for Meryl Streep! - Just Jared Jr
  • Bella Ramsey is opening up about some of her mental health struggles - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch the first trailer for season three of Superman & Lois - Just Jared Jr
  • This couple is making their red carpet debut - Just Jared Jr