Beck Announces Summer Odyssey 2023 Tour Dates With Phoenix - Cities & Ticket Info!

Beck and Phoenix are touring together!

The Grammy-award winning musician and the French band are going on a co-headlining tour, called the 2023 Summer Odyssey Tour.

The 19-city run kicks off on Tuesday, August 1 in Seattle, and makes stops in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Houston, Boston, New York, and more before ending on September 10 in Columbia, Maryland at Merriweather Post Pavilion.

The tour will feature Japanese Breakfast, Jenny Lewis, and Weyes Blood as openers on select dates with Sir Chloe.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday (January 27) at 10 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster.com.

Click inside to read more…

SUMMER ODYSSEY 2023 TOUR DATES:

Tue Aug 01 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena ^#

Thu Aug 03 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater ^#

Sat Aug 05 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion ^#

Mon Aug 07 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum ^#

Tue Aug 08 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena +#

Wed Aug 09 – Orange County, CA – OC Fair*

Fri Aug 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center +#

Sat Aug 12 – Las Vegas, NV – Michelob ULTRA Arena +#

Tue Aug 15 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre +#

Fri Aug 18 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP ~#

Sun Aug 20 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ~#

Mon Aug 21 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion ~#

Tue Aug 22 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ~#

Thu Aug 31 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion #

Sat Sep 02 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre ~#

Sun Sep 03 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage ~#

Tue Sep 05 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway ~#

Fri Sep 08 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann ~#

Sat Sep 09 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden ~

Sun Sep 10 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion ~#

^ Jenny Lewis

+ Japanese Breakfast

~ Weyes Blood

# Sir Chloe

* Fair Date

Find out which tour grossed the most in 2022!