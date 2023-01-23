Dakota Johnson Teases 'Madame Web' As 'Wild' During Sundance Film Festival Appearances

Dakota Johnson is dropping new teases for Madame Web!

During her rounds at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival over the weekend, the 33-year-old actress was asked about her upcoming comic-book inspired flick.

While chatting with Variety, Dakota revealed that filming on the upcoming movie was “wild”.

“It was a wild experience,” she admitted. “I don’t think you can be prepped to go into anything like that, but I learned so much. It’s a completely different way of making films, you know?”

Dakota then added that after filming on Madame Web wrapped, “I went into making one of my company’s tiny, tiny little movies right after, so I got a real taste of different kinds of cinema last year.”

Madame Web will also star Sydney Sweeney, Adam Scott and Isabela Merced. You can see pictures of the cast filming in New York City here!

