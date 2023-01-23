Top Stories
What Comes Out on Disney+ in February 2023? Full List Revealed!

What Comes Out on Disney+ in February 2023? Full List Revealed!

Mon, 23 January 2023 at 2:48 am

Dakota Johnson Teases 'Madame Web' As 'Wild' During Sundance Film Festival Appearances

Dakota Johnson Teases 'Madame Web' As 'Wild' During Sundance Film Festival Appearances

Dakota Johnson is dropping new teases for Madame Web!

During her rounds at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival over the weekend, the 33-year-old actress was asked about her upcoming comic-book inspired flick.

Keep reading to find out more…

While chatting with Variety, Dakota revealed that filming on the upcoming movie was “wild”.

“It was a wild experience,” she admitted. “I don’t think you can be prepped to go into anything like that, but I learned so much. It’s a completely different way of making films, you know?”

Dakota then added that after filming on Madame Web wrapped, “I went into making one of my company’s tiny, tiny little movies right after, so I got a real taste of different kinds of cinema last year.”

Madame Web will also star Sydney Sweeney, Adam Scott and Isabela Merced. You can see pictures of the cast filming in New York City here!

FYI: Dakota wore a Nour Hammour red trench coat to one of her latest events at Sundance this weekend.
Just Jared on Facebook
dakota johnson more chic looks sundance madame web tease 01
dakota johnson more chic looks sundance madame web tease 02
dakota johnson more chic looks sundance madame web tease 03
dakota johnson more chic looks sundance madame web tease 04
dakota johnson more chic looks sundance madame web tease 05
dakota johnson more chic looks sundance madame web tease 06
dakota johnson more chic looks sundance madame web tease 07
dakota johnson more chic looks sundance madame web tease 08
dakota johnson more chic looks sundance madame web tease 09
dakota johnson more chic looks sundance madame web tease 10
dakota johnson more chic looks sundance madame web tease 11
dakota johnson more chic looks sundance madame web tease 12

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2023 Sundance Film Festival, Dakota Johnson

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • HUGE casting news for Meryl Streep! - Just Jared Jr
  • Bella Ramsey is opening up about some of her mental health struggles - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch the first trailer for season three of Superman & Lois - Just Jared Jr
  • This couple is making their red carpet debut - Just Jared Jr