Doja Cat's Red Look & Kylie Jenner's Lion Head Are Going Viral From Paris Fashion Week!

Doja Cat and Kylie Jenner‘s looks are both going viral today as they attended the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Monday (January 23) in Paris, France.

The 27-year-old entertainer wore an outfit that was inspired by Dante Alighieri’s Inferno. Makeup artist Pat McGrath spoke about the look to Vogue, saying, “Her patience and dedication as she sat with Team Pat McGrath and I for four hours and 58 minutes to achieve the creation, covered in over 30,000 hand-applied Swarovski crystals, was truly inspiring.”

Kylie‘s look went viral for the gigantic lion head, of course!

She posted on Instagram, “BEAUTY AND THE BEAST. thank you @danielroseberry and @schiaparelli for such a special morning. wow i loved wearing this faux art creation constructed by hand using manmade materials. beautiful beautiful.”

Irina Shayk wore a similar look on the runway for the show, which you can see embedded in the gallery below.

Also in attendance at the fashion show were Diane Kruger, Selling Sunset‘s Christine Quinn, and Balmain‘s Olivier Rousteing.

Browse through the gallery below to get a better look at all of the outfits…