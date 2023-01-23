Top Stories
Mon, 23 January 2023 at 1:13 am

Emilia Clarke & Daisy Ridley Reveal If They'd Rejoin 'Star Wars' Universe

Emilia Clarke and Daisy Ridley have answered the ultimate question from fans – if they’d return to Star Wars.

The two actresses have both starred, and wrapped up, their characters’ stories in the films they starred in.

For Emilia, she was Qi’ra in Solo: A Star Wars Story. Meanwhile, Daisy famously played Rey over the course of three films: Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

During their appearances at the Sundance Film Festival this year, both Daisy and Emilia were asked if they would return if asked.

For Emilia, it was a quick no.

Speaking to IndieWire, she said that while it “would be lovely, that would be very nice. [But] I’m genuinely having a wicked time on Marvel, though, they’re absolutely brilliant.”

Emilia is currently working on Marvel’s Secret Invasion for Disney+.

However, Daisy told IMdB that she would definitely consider returning.

“I mean, I’m open to a phone call. I’m looking for employment!” she shared.

Daisy also spoke to TheWrap about how she has watched the Star Wars franchise shows on Disney+.

“I haven’t watched all of them, but it’s just because of timing and stuff like that. But yeah, I mean the work everyone’s doing is amazing,” she shared. “I worked with Pedro Pascal and I was like, ‘This is really cool; he’s The Mandalorian.’ I still find it all very exciting.”

Another star has also revealed the only reason they’d return to the franchise at all. See who here!
