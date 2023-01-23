Get to Know 'The Offering' Actress Emily Wiseman with These 10 Fun Facts (Exclusive)

Emily Wiseman stars in the new horror-thriller film The Offering and we caught up with her to learn some things that fans might not already know about her.

The rising star is best known for her feature film debut in the 2018 supernatural horror Winchester opposite Helen Mirren, as well as her performances in several Australian TV series.

Here is the synopsis for The Offering, which is available now on digital: “In the wake of a young Jewish girl’s disappearance, the son of a Hasidic funeral director returns home with his pregnant wife in hopes of reconciling with his father. Little do they know that directly beneath them in the family morgue, an ancient evil with sinister plans for the unborn child lurks inside a mysterious corpse.”

I was born in America, raised in Australia but my family is from South Africa. My favorite ice cream flavor is mint choc chip. My most irrational fear is chickens. My dream trip is to take the Trans-Mongolian Railway between Moscow and Beijing, crossing through Mongolia. What I find most attractive in a person is their kindness and sense of humor.

I broke my arm doing the chicken dance. I feel most at home in the ocean. Also, in sweatpants. In 2022, I began studying International Relations and Global Politics. If I could have any superpower it would be to travel through time. It is my deepest desire that people watch my work and feel understood, that they walk away a little more themselves and a little richer for the experience.

