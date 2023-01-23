Guy Pearce Reacts to Cate Blanchett Feud Rumors After Seemingly Dissing Her Critics Choice Win

Guy Pearce caused a stir on Twitter after he appeared to diss Cate Blanchett over her win at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards.

If you missed it, the 53-year-old TAR actress beat out the competition to take home the win for Best Actress on January 15. The 55-year-old Memory actor deemed her win a “fascinating choice” in a since-deleted tweet.

He also advocated for Ana de Armas to emerge victorious in the Best Actress category, which Cate is also nominated in, at the 2023 Celebrity Film Awards.

So what gives? Does Guy have beef with Cate? He responded to a fan and revealed if they are feuding.

Are Guy Pearce and Cate Blanchett feuding?

Guy hopped on Twitter and responded to a user who asked about the drama, and he denied that there is any bad blood.

“Fear not,” he wrote. “No beef at all. I was merely being sarcastic. I adore Miss CB. She’s incredible…..One of our best!”

There you have it.

Read Guy Pearce’s tweet below…