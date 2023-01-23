Harry Styles Shares a Hug With Female Companion After Olivia Wilde Split

Top Stories
Mon, 23 January 2023 at 12:24 pm

Harry Styles is enjoying an outing with a friend, which is already generating speculation and headlines.

The 28-year-old “Watermelon Sugar” singer was spotted giving a hug to Sofia Krunic, Head of Events at the Chiltern Firehouse, at the establishment over the weekend on Friday (January 20) in London, England.

Harry, who wore a grey hoodie, black scarf and North Face jacket in the cold weather, was seen saying goodbye and heading into a black taxi after the outing. You can check out the pictures via The Daily Mail.

The meet-up follows his split from Olivia Wilde in November after about two years of dating.

In other news, Harry Styles has filed a lawsuit in a Chicago federal court against online sellers to prevent the sale of counterfeit merchandise. Find out what’s going on.
Photos: Getty
