Hayley Williams Reveals a Conversation She Had with Taylor Swift When They Were 19 Years Old

Hayley Williams opened up about a conversation she had with Taylor Swift when they were only 19 years old.

The 34-year-old Paramore singer will be opening up for Taylor‘s The Eras Tour at its March kickoff show in Arizona.

Click inside to read more…

“When we were 19, [Swift] told me — she was a country singer at that point — that she wanted to be like Carole King,” Hayley told Billboard. “And I was like, ‘Whoa, that’s a crazy thing to say,’ you know? Because we were kids. And I’ll be damned, this woman, she’s crossing genres and bleeding over into other aspects of pop culture, and she’s helping to shape it at the very least.”

Hayley went on to say that that opening for her friend Taylor now “is really huge. It’s a big deal that we even got thought of, you know? So I’m stoked. We can’t wait.”

“Having Paramore join me on tour is such an honor,” Taylor shared. “We came up alongside each other as Nashville teenagers writing our own music, so it feels insanely special to kick off the tour together nearly two decades later. I just remember being constantly floored and inspired by their writing, originality and artistic integrity. Hayley is such a riveting performer because she’s so multifaceted — bold and playful and ferocious and completely in command. It’s a dream come true to join forces like this.”

Taylor was just spotted having a late night meal with three A-List actors in London, England.

Paramore, Haim, Phoebe Bridgers, Beabadoobee, Girl in Red, Muna, Gayle, Gracie Abrams and Owenn are scheduled to open for The Eras Tour.