Holland Roden Reveals What It Was Like Not Having Dylan O'Brien Part Of 'Teen Wolf: The Movie'

Holland Roden is opening up about what it was really like filming the new Teen Wolf movie without Dylan O’Brien.

If you recall, at the end of the MTV series, their characters, Lydia and Stiles, ended up together.

However, Dylan chose not to return for the Paramount+ movie, and Holland has opened up about how that impacted the flick.

Keep reading to find out more…

Holland revealed to US Weekly that reuniting without Dylan was “sort of like when you have 11 kids and one’s missing.”

“Like, of course you know that they’re missing. We’re sad they’re not there, but it’s nice that we got as many people together as we could,” she added.

Despite Dylan not being part of the movie (although his Jeep is!), Holland was still grateful to be able to reunite with as much as the original cast as possible.

“It really is like coming back to a family versus a professional work environment. We all stayed at the same hotel. It was like an adult camp. … We just were really fond of that part of Atlanta,” Holland continued.

She adds, “It was like coming home. Having so many of your friends and getting to work with them and the fact that we grew up together is — I know that’s a rare thing in this business — and I certainly don’t take it for granted.”

Teen Wolf: The Movie is set to drop on Thursday, January 26, on Paramount+. See all the pics from the premiere here!