How Long Did Doja Cat's Crystal Makeup Look Take? Celebrity MUA Pat McGrath Shares Behind-the-Scenes Footage & Reveals Details

Doja Cat made the glitteriest statement of all time when she attended the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week decked out head-to-toe in red Swarovski crystals on Monday (January 23).

The 27-year-old “Vegas” hitmaker’s look was inspired by Dante Alighieri’s Inferno and was completed by celebrity makeup artist Pat McGrath, who offered fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse at how the awe-inspiring makeup moment came together.

She also answered questions about how many crystals and how long it took. Spoiler alert: We cannot imagine sitting in a makeup chair as long as Doja did to pull this off!

Read more about Doja Cat's bedazzled look…

Taking to Instagram, Pat revealed that the musician’s look was created using more than 30,000 Swarovski crystals and took nearly exactly five hours. To be exact, Doja patiently sat in a chair for 4 hours and 58 minutes as a bald cap was applied and she was painted red before the crystals were attached.

The look, which Pat dubbed DOJA’S INFERNO, was hailed for honoring “the essence of haute couture with shimmering, sublime sparkle.”

