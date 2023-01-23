Irina Shayk & PETA Both Defend Schiaparelli's Animal Head Looks After Walking In Paris Fashion Show with Naomi Campbell

Irina Shayk isn’t mincing her words about the backlash that occurred after Kylie Jenner arrived to Schiaparelli‘s fashion show in Paris wearing a dress that featured a life-size lion head.

The 37-year-old model, who wore the same look on the runway, took to social media to defend the look.

“I support these incredible artists who worked tirelessly, with their hands, using wool, silk, and foam, to sculpt this embroidered Lion, and image of Pride, An image that @schiaparelli invokes while exploring themes of strength,” she wrote, alongside a slideshow of images from the presentation.

Naomi Campbell also wore an animal inspired look on the runway, with the head of a she-wolf on her left shoulder. Shalom Harlow was seen wearing a leopard inspired dress as well in the fashion show.

The looks were inspired by Dante Alighieri‘s “Inferno,” and reimagined the three beasts featured in the poem — the lion (representing pride), the leopard (lust) and the she-wolf (greed) in the looks.

PETA has also responded to the backlash of the look, defending the looks as promoting the beauty of wild animals versus trophy hunting, as many have related it to.

The organization’s President Ingrid Newkirk, said in a statement, “Kylie, Naomi and Irina’s looks celebrate the beauty of wild animals and may be a statement against trophy hunting, in which lions and wolves are torn apart to satisfy human egotism.”

The statement, via Page Six, continued, “We encourage everyone to stick with 100% cruelty-free designs that showcase human ingenuity and prevent animal suffering.