Jesse Plemons Shows Off New Look With Wife Kirsten Dunst at Christian Dior Fashion Show in Paris!

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons coupled up for the Christian Dior fashion show during the Haute-Couture Spring-Summer 2023 Fashion Week in France on Monday afternoon (January 23).

The 34-year-old actor showed off his brand new look in a charcoal suit, as he posed with Kirsten ahead of sitting front row for the fashion presentation.

Jesse‘s new look comes just a month after he was seen filming with Emma Stone for their new movie, And.

In the filming pics, Jesse was seen with a lighter hair color, but a noticeably smaller frame than in years prior.

It’s still unclear if his new look is for the movie, or for personal reasons. Either way, Jesse was looking great!

If you missed it, Jesse and Kirsten just recently tied the knot after six years together. The couple shares two sons.

Check out 20+ pictures of Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst at the Christian Dior fashion show in Paris…