Mon, 23 January 2023 at 1:06 pm

Kathryn Hahn Spotted on 'Agatha: Coven of Chaos' Set for First Time (Photos)

Kathryn Hahn Spotted on 'Agatha: Coven of Chaos' Set for First Time (Photos)

Kathryn Hahn was seen leaving the set of her upcoming Marvel series Agatha: Coven of Chaos on Sunday (January 22) in Atlanta, Ga.

The 49-year-old actress will be reprising her WandaVision role of Agatha Harkness for the Disney+ show.

This is the first time we’ve seen the actress on the set of the upcoming MCU series, which just started filming last week.

Also seen leaving the set were two of her co-stars Joe Locke and Ali Ahn, whose roles have not been officially revealed yet.

A few days before, Heartstopper star Joe shared a first photo from the set, which didn’t feature much, except for a chair back with a “Agnes of Westview” logo. Check it out here!

Recently, Kathryn teased this about the upcoming new Marvel spinoff…

Agatha: Coven of Chaos is part of the MCU’s Phase 5 release plan and is set to debut on Disney+ later this year.

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of Kathryn Hahn and her co-stars…
Photos: Backgrid
