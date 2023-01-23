Kim Kardashian Got The White Lotus' Simona Tabasco & Beatrice Granno to Star in New Skims Campaign!

Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Granno, two of the breakout stars of The White Lotus season two, are starring in the new campaign for Skims!

“I watched The White Lotus and had to have my girls!” Kim Kardashian said about the new campaign.

Simona played Lucia and Beatrice played Mia in the Golden Globe-winning series. The actresses have been friends in real life for over a decade and now are international stars.

Head inside to check out the campaign video…

“I had so much fun shooting the SKIMS’ Valentine’s campaign!” Beatrice said. “Having the opportunity to work alongside my friend Simona and to experience our first global fashion campaign together is something very special.”

Simona added, “I love everything SKIMS stands for! To be featured in a global fashion campaign with Beatrice that celebrates friendship, women, and feeling empowered and sexy in your own body is so rewarding.”

Watch the video below!