Kylie Jenner Steps Out For Lunch in Paris Following Schiaparelli Lion Head Dress Backlash

Kylie Jenner Steps Out For Lunch in Paris Following Schiaparelli Lion Head Dress Backlash

Kylie Jenner makes a fashionable arrival for a lunch date out in Paris, France on Monday afternoon (January 23).

The 25-year-old reality star changed into a slim, bright blue dress for a bite to eat at Dinand by Ferdi on rue du Boccador in the 8th arrondissement.

Kylie complimented her look with bright pink boots and some futuristic sunglasses.

Earlier in the day, Kylie made a big fashion statement at the Schiaparelli fashion show, by wearing a giant lion head look from the new collection.

The look drew a lot of backlash from her fans online, despite Kylie, PETA and model Irina Shayk, who wore the same look on the runway, defending it.

You can read Irina and PETA’s full statements on the situation here.

Check out more pics of Kylie Jenner in her slim blue dress look inside the gallery…
Photos: BackgridUSA
Posted to: Kylie Jenner

