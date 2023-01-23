Love Is Blind's Natalie Lee Says She Was Still Dating Shayne Jansen When He Applied for 'Perfect Match' Dating Show

Natalie Lee is calling out her ex Shayne Jansen for appearing on the new Netflix dating show Perfect Match.

The former couple met on season three of Love Is Blind and eventually broke up. They were still together when casting agents asked them to apply for Perfect Match, which brought together former contestants of Netflix reality shows.

Natalie says that Shayne started the casting process for Perfect Match while they were still together and without her knowledge.

Head inside to read her comments…

“I knew about the new dating show back in Sept 2021 because Shayne and I were both approached to apply for it while we were in a relationship (casting didn’t know we were together at the time). We told each other we declined the opportunity, but I later found out he actually didn’t decline and started the casting process in Nov 2021 without my knowledge at the time, while we were still together. We broke up and cut contact with each other sometime that November,” Natalie said in her Instagram Stories over the weekend.

She continued, “While Shayne was filming the new show in Feb 2022, he texted me numerous times he wanted to leave midway through filming because he still had feelings for me after we saw each other for [the] first time since our breakup at the reunion show taping, He also asked for my support as he struggled through online hate. Knowing there was little hope for our relationship and how excited he was to do another reality TV show, I encouraged him to continue filming and tried to pacify the online backlash for him through my interviews and on my social media.”

“When he returned from filming, he asked to meet up to discuss ‘us’ and ultimately I told him we shouldn’t reconcile. Then he lied about me on a podcast. He apologized for lying on the podcast via text, but any type of friendship we had fell apart as a result,” Natalie said. “So long story short: in response to how much Shayne continues to bully and talk about me and my friends on his social media platforms, I like to spill a little tea once in a while. And yes, he was casting for the show while we were in a relationship in Nov 2021, and I’m really excited to watch the new show because of that fact :).”

Shayne seemingly replied to the comments on his stories.

“I have some stuff to say that I’ve been holding back for some time. Obviously with the new show coming out I figured ‘someone’ would try to once again destroy my character for personal gain. I have tried to move on numerous times but his keeps resurfacing and I have boundaries. First, for ‘anyone’ to say I’m a clout chaser when I left Chicago – to go home to help my mom for months, instead of not posting myself with influence groups isn’t okay with me. For someone to talk about me negatively shortly after my mom passed. I’m just done,” he said.

