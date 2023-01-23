Top Stories
Rumors That Selena Gomez Is Dating This Celebrity Are Heating Up Due to New Photos!

Rumors That Selena Gomez Is Dating This Celebrity Are Heating Up Due to New Photos!

Mon, 23 January 2023 at 8:10 pm

Millie Bobby Brown Films New Movie 'Electric State' With Stand In Robot

Millie Bobby Brown Films New Movie 'Electric State' With Stand In Robot

Millie Bobby Brown sports a grungy look while arriving to film scenes for her new movie, Electric State, in Atlanta, Ga., over the weekend.

The 18-year-old actress was spotted in oversized overalls, a purple flannel shirt and backpack as she filmed with a stand-in robot.

The robot Millie was filming with is oversized at this point, but it’s understood that it will be replaced with a smaller CGI version in the final film. At one point in shooting the movie, Millie was seen reaching down for the hand of the robot.

Electric State is based on a book by Simon Stalenhag, and centers on a runaway teenager and her small yellow toy robot travel west through a strange American landscape where the ruins of gigantic battle drones litter the countryside, along with the discarded trash of a high-tech consumerist society addicted to a virtual-reality system.

The film will be directed by Joe and Anthony Russo.

Check out all the filming pics with Millie Bobby Brown and the robot inside…
Just Jared on Facebook
millie bobby brown electric state filming with stand in robot 01
millie bobby brown electric state filming with stand in robot 02
millie bobby brown electric state filming with stand in robot 03
millie bobby brown electric state filming with stand in robot 04
millie bobby brown electric state filming with stand in robot 05
millie bobby brown electric state filming with stand in robot 06
millie bobby brown electric state filming with stand in robot 07
millie bobby brown electric state filming with stand in robot 08
millie bobby brown electric state filming with stand in robot 09
millie bobby brown electric state filming with stand in robot 10

Photos: BackgridUSA
Posted to: Millie Bobby Brown

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • HUGE casting news for Meryl Streep! - Just Jared Jr
  • Bella Ramsey is opening up about some of her mental health struggles - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch the first trailer for season three of Superman & Lois - Just Jared Jr
  • This couple is making their red carpet debut - Just Jared Jr