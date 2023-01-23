Millie Bobby Brown Films New Movie 'Electric State' With Stand In Robot

Millie Bobby Brown sports a grungy look while arriving to film scenes for her new movie, Electric State, in Atlanta, Ga., over the weekend.

The 18-year-old actress was spotted in oversized overalls, a purple flannel shirt and backpack as she filmed with a stand-in robot.

The robot Millie was filming with is oversized at this point, but it’s understood that it will be replaced with a smaller CGI version in the final film. At one point in shooting the movie, Millie was seen reaching down for the hand of the robot.

Electric State is based on a book by Simon Stalenhag, and centers on a runaway teenager and her small yellow toy robot travel west through a strange American landscape where the ruins of gigantic battle drones litter the countryside, along with the discarded trash of a high-tech consumerist society addicted to a virtual-reality system.

The film will be directed by Joe and Anthony Russo.

Check out all the filming pics with Millie Bobby Brown and the robot inside…