M&M's Retires Beloved Spokescandies, Announces Indefinite Pause as Maya Rudolph Steps In to Replace

Last year, M&M’s spokescandies underwent a redesign in order to reflect “a world where everyone feels they belong and society is inclusive.”

Some of the changes included sneakers for the Green M&M instead of heels and block heels instead of stiletto heels for the Brown M&M.

Amid the changes, the Internet had a lot of opinions, even prompting a Fox News segment from conservative host Tucker Carlson that had him saying, “M&M’s will not be satisfied until every last cartoon character is deeply unappealing and totally androgynous. Until the moment you wouldn’t want to have a drink with any one of them. That’s the goal.” He also branded the candies “too woke.”

Now, M&M’s has released a statement revealing they’re taking an “indefinite” pause on their spokescandies, and have replaced them with Maya Rudolph as the new spokesperson for the beloved candy brand. She will be starring in a Super Bowl commercial.

On Instagram, M&M’s wrote, “In the last year, we’ve made some changes to our beloved spokescandies. We weren’t sure if anyone would notice. And we definitely didn’t think it would break the internet. But now we get it — even a candy’s shoes can be polarizing. Which was the last thing M&M’S wanted since we’re all about bringing people together.”

“Therefore, we decided to take an indefinite pause from the spokescandies,” they continued “In their place, we are proud to announce a spokesperson America can agree on: the beloved Maya Rudolph.”

“I’m thrilled to be working with M&M’s,” Maya told Today. “I am a lifelong lover of the candy and I feel like it’s such an honor to be asked to be part of such a legendary brand’s campaign. It’s a very fun pairing, if I do say so myself. I think little Maya would be thrilled to get to work with M&M’s.”

Many cannot believe this is actually real, and believe it to be a fun publicity stunt! Others seem very upset and the prospect of the talking M&M’s candies leaving for good. We’ll have to wait and see…

