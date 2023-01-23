Model Jeremy Ruehlemann Dead at 27, Friend Christian Siriano Pays Tribute

Model Jeremy Ruehlemann has passed away at the young age of 27.

The news was announced on Facebook on Sunday (January 22) by one of Jeremy‘s childhood friends. A cause of death is not known as of this time.

Fashion designer Christian Siriano, who considered Jeremy to be one of his muses, posted a touching tribute on social media.

“I have never posted anything like this but to lose a friend who was such a beautiful soul is just really hard. This is for Jeremy, the most beautiful man that gave so much love to everyone he met no matter what. He was one of my muses and he always will be. He inspired me and I will love him forever. I’m sending all my love to his family and friends who lost someone so special. I know we will meet again one day but right now I just want to hug him. Rest well J we all love you so much! Send love to his family today please,” Christian wrote on Instagram.

Makeup artist Hung Vanngo wrote, “Heartbroken by the news of my dear friend @Ruehlemann’s passing. He made such a large impact on everyone he met. In this industry you meet a lot of people, but he was one of those people that even if you met him once he would have a part of your heart forever. My Team and I love and cherish the time we had working with him. A true friend, you will be loved and remembered forever. RIP Jeremy 💔”

We’re sending our thoughts and condolences to Jeremy‘s loved ones during this difficult time.