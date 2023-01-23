Orville Peck Announces 2023 Tour Dates - Cities & Ticket Info!

Orville Peck is hitting the road!

The Bronco country music star is back touring in 2023 with brand new tour dates for spring, along with co-starring in My Kind of Country, a new music competition series arriving on Apple TV+ on March 24.

After touring last year across the globe, he returns this April in North America with an intimate headline tour, kicking off on April 10 in Knoxville, Tenn. at The Mill & Mine and hitting stops in the Southeast and Midwest before closing out on April 20 in Birmingham, Ala. at Iron City.

Tickets go on sale Friday (January 27) at 10:00 a.m. local time at ticketmaster.com.

Click inside to read more…

ORVILLE PECK 2023 TOUR DATES

4/10 Knoxville, TN The Mill & Mine

4/11 Asheville, NC Harrah’s Cherokee Center

4/12 Athens, GA Georgia Theatre

4/14 Richmond, VA The National

4/15 Norfolk, VA The Norva

4/16 North Charleston, SC High Water Festival

4/18 Louisville, KY Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

4/19 Memphis, TN Minglewood Hall

4/20 Birmingham, AL Iron City

Find out which other music acts just announced tours in 2023!