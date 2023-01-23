Pamela Anderson Felt Like She'd Just Been 'Punched In The Stomach' After Hearing About Hulu's Pam & Tommy Series

Pamela Anderson has shared her real thoughts about about Hulu’s Pam & Tommy series in a new clip from her upcoming documentary, Pamela, A Love Story.

In a newly surfaced clip, via Entertainment Tonight, the 55-year-old actress revealed that bringing up the sex tape that was the basis of the show still gives her nightmares.

“It really gives me nightmares,” Pamela shared, just after her two sons with Tommy Lee – Dylan and Brandon – shared the news about the series with her. “I have no desire to watch it. I never watched the tape, I’m never going to watch this.”

Pamela then recalled that she and Tommy did not set out to make a sex tape, rather that the ones who stole the footage, “is they found all the nudity they could from different Hi8 tapes, and they spliced it together.”

Dylan also offered his opinion of the series, saying, “Why bring something up from 20 years ago that you know f***ed someone up? The worst part of her life and making a semi-comedy out of it didn’t make sense.”

“They should have had my permission,” Pamela said a bit later on in the documentary, adding that “nobody really knows what we were going through at the time.”

She continued, “I blocked that out of my life. I had to in order to survive, really. It was a survival mechanism. And now that it’s all coming up again, I feel sick…My stomach feels right now like it’s just been punched. I don’t feel good right now.”

Pamela added, “This feels like when the tape was stolen. Basically, you’re just a thing owned by the world, like you belong to the world.”

Pamela, A Love Story will debut on Tuesday, January 31 on Netflix.

