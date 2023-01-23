Top Stories
'Bachelor' Couples Still Together Today - Only 8 Out of 46 Couples From the Franchise Have Lasted

Rumors That Selena Gomez Is Dating This Celebrity Are Heating Up Due to New Photos!

Pete Davidson's Kim Kardashian Tattoos Appear to Have Disappeared As Comedian Seemingly Begins Dating Chase Sui Wonders

Pete Davidson's Kim Kardashian Tattoos Appear to Have Disappeared As Comedian Seemingly Begins Dating Chase Sui Wonders

It’s been almost six months since Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian broke up, and it looks like Pete is officially moving on in a symbolic way.

The 29-year-old Bodies, Bodies Bodies actor and comedian got several tattoos dedicated to Kim, her family and their relationship while they were together.

Back in October fans speculated that one of the tattoos, which read “My Girl is a Lawyer,” looked like it was fading when he was seen out. New shirtless photos of Pete from January 21 suggest that all of his tattoos dedicated to Kim have been removed.

Read more details about Pete Davidson’s Kim Kardashian tattoos…

According to People, Pete was spotted on vacation in Hawaii with Chase over the weekend. Previous tattoos that made reference to Kim were no longer evident.

That included one that had the initials of his ex’s kids, another of her name and a reference to the Saturday Night Live skit where they shared their first public kiss.

It does appear that Pete has totally moved on. After sparking relationship rumors with Chase earlier in the month, they were spotted kissing. Many took that as confirmation they were together.

If you were curious, we recapped Pete Davidson‘s complete dating history!
