Razzie Awards 2023 Nominations: Pete Davidson Nominated 2 Times, Tom Hanks Gets 3 Nominations & More (Including a 12-Year-Old Nominee)

The nominations for the 2023 Razzie Awards are here, and this year, there’s a lot of big names on this list.

The Razzies are given out each year to performers and movies that are deemed the “worst,” so it’s not exactly an honor to be nominated.

There are also many stars who are nominated more than once this year, including Pete Davidson and Tom Hanks. Yikes.

The most-nominated film of the year is Blonde, the Marilyn Monroe biopic with a total of 8 nominations.

Keep reading to see the full list…

Worst Picture

“Blonde”

“Disney’s Pinocchio”

“Good Mourning”

“The King’s Daughter”

“Morbius”

Worst Actor

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly), “Good Mourning”

Pete Davidson (Voice Only), “Marmaduke”

Tom Hanks (As Gepetto), “Disney’s Pinocchio”

Jared Leto, “Morbius”

Sylvester Stallone, “Samaritan”

Worst Actress

12-year-old Ryan Kiera Armstrong, “Firestarter”

Bryce Dallas Howard, “Jurassic Park: Dominion”

Diane Keaton, “Mack & Rita”

Kaya Scodelario, “The King’s Daughter”

Alicia Silverstone, “The Requin”

Worst Remake/Rip-off/Sequel

“Blonde”

BOTH “365 Days” Sequels – “365 Days: This Day” & “The Next 365 Days” [a Razzie BOGO]

“Disney’s Pinocchio”

“Firestarter”

“Jurassic World: Dominion”

Worst Supporting Actress

Adria Arjona, “Morbius”

Lorraine Bracco (Voice Only), “Disney’s Pinocchio”

Penelope Cruz, “The 355”

Bingbing Fan, “The 355” & “The King’s Daughter”

Mira Sorvino, “Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend”

Worst Supporting Actor

Pete Davidson (Cameo Role), “Good Mourning”

Tom Hanks, “Elvis”

Xavier Samuel, “Blonde”

Mod Sun, “Good Mourning”

Evan Williams, “Blonde”

Worst Screen Couple

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) & Mod Sun, “Good Mourning”

Both Real Life Characters in the Fallacious White House Bedroom Scene, “Blonde”

Tom Hanks & His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent), “Elvis”

Andrew Dominik & His Issues with Women, “Blonde”

The Two “365 Days” Sequels (both Released in 2022)

Worst Director

Judd Apatow, “The Bubble”

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) & Mod Sun, “Good Mourning”

Andrew Dominik, “Blonde”

Daniel Espinosa, “Morbius”

Robert Zemeckis, “Disney’s Pinocchio”

Worst Screenplay

“Blonde” / Written for the Screen by Andrew Dominik, Adapted from the “Bio-Novel” by Joyce Carol Oates

“Disney’s Pinocchio” / Screenplay by Robert Zemeckis & Chris Weitz (Not Authorized by the Estate of Carlo Collodi)

“Good Mourning” / “Written” by Machine Gun Kelly & Mod Sun

“Jurassic World: Dominion” / Screenplay by Emily Carmichael & Colin Treverrow, Story by Treverrow & Derek Connolly

“Morbius” / Screen Story and Screenplay by Matt Sazama & Burk Sharpless

Last year, the Razzies actually reversed one of their decisions about this famous actor.