Sam Smith Dishes On Dating Apps & Admits They Were Kicked Off Tinder!

Sam Smith is opening up about their dating life.

The 30-year-old “Unholy” singer chatted with ET Canada about the dating apps that they’ve tried out, and revealed that they’ve been on all of them!

Sam revealed that Tinder and Hinge have both had a spot on his home screen, but Grindr didn’t get the honor.

“I never did Grindr,” Sam said, but did reveal that “I did Tinder once, I think I got chucked off of Tinder. I got chucked off of Hinge because they thought that I wasn’t me.

They then added the reason why: “I didn’t verify my profile, so I should have done that.”

Sam admits that it would “just be silly” if they did participate in dating apps like some other celebs, and said their profile would read: “Loves Velma [their dog], loves McDonalds.”

