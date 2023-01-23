Top Stories
Shailene Woodley's New Interview Includes Several Presumed References to Aaron Rodgers Relationship Including 'Darkest' Time of Her Life, the Scrutiny, Sex, Almost Quitting Acting & More

Shailene Woodley's New Interview Includes Several Presumed References to Aaron Rodgers Relationship Including 'Darkest' Time of Her Life, the Scrutiny, Sex, Almost Quitting Acting & More

Shailene Woodley‘s latest interview with Net-a-Porter‘s digital title Porter has a lot of interesting quotes!

The 31-year-old actress spoke about her new Showtime project Three Women, sex, almost quitting the business in her late 20s, and, several presumed references to her relationship with ex fiance Aaron Rodgers (though she did not name him by name). We have all the interview highlights rounded up here.

Keep reading to find out what she shared…

