Stevie Nicks Announces 2023 Tour Dates - Cities & Ticket Info!
Stevie Nicks is continuing to make her way around the country!
After a successful run in 2022, the iconic Fleetwood Mac superstar and soloist announced that she is extending her tour run into 2023 with over a dozen performances.
The tour starts Wednesday, March 15 at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, making stops in Las Vegas, San Francisco, New Orleans, Atlanta, and more before coming to an end on Tuesday, June 27 in Louisville at KFC Yum! Center.
Tickets go on sale starting Friday (January 27) at 10 a.m. on livenation.com.
Click inside to read more…
STEVIE NICKS 2023 TOUR DATES:
Wed Mar 15 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Sat Mar 18 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Thu Mar 23 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Sun Mar 26 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
Thu Mar 30 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
Sun Apr 02 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
Wed Apr 05 – Birmingham, AL – The Legacy Arena at BJCC
Fri May 12 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
Tue May 16 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena
Mon May 22 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Thu May 25 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
Tue Jun 20 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Fri Jun 23 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Tue Jun 27 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
At the end of 2022, Stevie Nicks penned a heartfelt tribute to her late bandmate.