Tennis Star Ben Shelton Becomes First American in 20 Years to Reach Major Quarter-Final Before Turning 21

Rising tennis star Ben Shelton, ranked #89, defeated fellow American JJ Wolf, ranked #67, in a five-setter, 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-7(4), 7-6(4), 6-2 on Sunday (January 22) at Melbourne Park during the Australian Open.

“It was a grueling match,” shared 20-year-old Ben, who hails from Georgia. “I really focused on the fifth set, being energetic, trusting my fitness, hustling, being courageous… I was able to pace myself emotionally… Six months ago I wouldn’t have been able to finish this match.”

Ben earned himself a spot in the final eight, playing in the quarterfinals against fellow American Tommy Paul. “I’m ready to go to battle!” exclaimed Ben, who becomes the first American man in 20 years to reach a Grand Slam quarter final before turning 21 (Andy Roddick accomplished this at the 2003 Wimbledon).

Coming into the Australian Open, left-hander Ben had earned nearly $300,000 in career prize money but just doubled his earnings after his win as all quarterfinalists are awarded $372,956.

This is Ben’s first time outside of the United States ever, and now he’s a Grand Slam quarterfinalist!

No American man has won a major since Andy Roddick at the 2003 U.S. Open.