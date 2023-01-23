Top Stories
'Bachelor' Couples Still Together Today - Only 8 Out of 46 Couples From the Franchise Have Lasted

Rumors That Selena Gomez Is Dating This Celebrity Are Heating Up Due to New Photos!

Mon, 23 January 2023 at 10:06 pm

'The Bachelor' 2023: 10 Women Sent Home on Night One, Most in 12 Years! (Spoilers)

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading if you don’t want to know what happened on episode one of The Bachelor!

The season premiere of The Bachelor, starring Zach Shallcross, just aired and we have all the spoilers on the women sent home on night one.

Zach eliminated 10 women during the first evening, which is more than any other guy on The Bachelor has sent home in 12 years since Brad Womack‘s season in 2011. Usually, seven to nine women are eliminated in the first night.

One woman was sent home before the rose ceremony due to all the disruptions she cause throughout the cocktail party.

Browse through the slideshow to find out who went home on The Bachelor night one…

Photos: ABC
Posted to: Extended, Slideshow, The Bachelor, Zach Shallcross

