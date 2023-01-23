Top Stories
Mon, 23 January 2023 at 8:33 am

Where Is Lady Gaga? Source Explains Why She's Been Keeping a Low Profile Lately

You may be wondering why Lady Gaga has been laying low in recent months.

She hasn’t posted on her social media accounts much recently. Most recently, she did do the viral Wednesday dance on TikTok several weeks ago.

Well, a source is now speaking out about what Gaga has been up to and why she’s been noticeably quiet recently.

Gaga has been laying low because she is so focused on her work. She’s completely immersed in the Joker sequel and a lot of her energy is going toward that. She is totally in the zone and wants to kill it,” a source told ET.

Gaga confirmed her role in Joker: Folie à Deux as Harley Quinn several months ago. The film will see Joaquin Phoenix return to his role as the Joker. Expect to see the movie in theaters in October 2024.

