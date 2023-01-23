Who Is George Kittle's Wife? Meet Claire Kittle!

George Kittle is the star tight end for the San Francisco 49ers, and we’re taking a second to meet his lovely wife Claire! George is going to be playing in the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles this coming Sunday for a chance to play in the 2023 Super Bowl!

The 29-year-old NFL player and Claire, 28, reportedly met when they were both students at the University of Iowa.

Keep reading to find out more…

George obviously played football in college, and Claire played for the women’s basketball team.

After dating for several years, George got down on one knee and proposed to Claire in 2018 at Twin Lakes State Beach in Santa Cruz, California.

They got married on April 9, 2019 and the couple ended up eloping! Fans found a wedding registry in their names for March 27, 2020, and it seems the lovebirds couldn’t wait to get hitched!