Top Stories
Rumors That Selena Gomez Is Dating This Celebrity Are Heating Up Due to New Photos!

Rumors That Selena Gomez Is Dating This Celebrity Are Heating Up Due to New Photos!

Mon, 23 January 2023 at 3:20 pm

Zach Shallcross' 'Bachelor' 2023 Contestants - Meet the 30 Women Competing in Season 27

Continue Here »

Zach Shallcross' 'Bachelor' 2023 Contestants - Meet the 30 Women Competing in Season 27

Tonight’s the night: it’s the return of The Bachelor!

If you didn’t see, on Wednesday (January 4), ABC revealed the 30 women that will be competing for lead Zach Shallcross‘ heart on the upcoming 27th season of the hit romance competition series.

Zach, 26, was a contestant on the latest season of The Bachelorette with dual leads Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. He chose to pursue Rachel, though he later self-eliminated from the series.

Zach‘s season of The Bachelor premieres on ABC TONIGHT at 8pm ET!

Keep reading to meet all of the ladies that will be competing for Zach Shallcross’ heart…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC
Posted to: Extended, Slideshow, The Bachelor, Zach Shallcross

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • HUGE casting news for Meryl Streep! - Just Jared Jr
  • Bella Ramsey is opening up about some of her mental health struggles - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch the first trailer for season three of Superman & Lois - Just Jared Jr
  • This couple is making their red carpet debut - Just Jared Jr