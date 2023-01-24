Top Stories
Tue, 24 January 2023 at 5:36 pm

Alexander Skarsgard Wears a Leash Around His Neck at 'Infinity Pool' Sundance Premiere

Alexander Skarsgard Wears a Leash Around His Neck at 'Infinity Pool' Sundance Premiere

Alexander Skarsgard really went there!

The 46-year-old actor wore a leash around his neck while walking the red carpet at the premiere of his movie Infinity Pool during the 2023 Sundance Film Festival on Saturday (January 21) in Park City, Utah.

Alexander reenacted a scene from the movie, which can be seen in the trailer!

Joining him on the red carpet were co-stars Mia Goth, Cleopatra Coleman, Amanda Brugel, and Caroline Boulton, as well as writer and director Brandon Cronenberg.

Here is the synopsis: “While staying at an isolated island resort, James (Skarsgård) and Em (Coleman) are enjoying a perfect vacation of pristine beaches, exceptional staff, and soaking up the sun. But guided by the seductive and mysterious Gabi (Goth), they venture outside the resort grounds and find themselves in a culture filled with violence, hedonism, and untold horror. A tragic accident leaves them facing a zero tolerance policy for crime: either you’ll be executed, or, if you’re rich enough to afford it, you can watch yourself die instead.”

The movie is scheduled to be released in theaters on January 27, 2023.

Browse through the gallery for more photos from the Infinity Pool premiere…

Photos: Getty
