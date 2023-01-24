Top Stories
'The Bachelor' 2023: 10 Women Sent Home on Night One, Most in 12 Years! (Spoilers)

Irina Shayk & PETA Both Defend Schiaparelli's Animal Head Looks After Walking In Paris Fashion Show with Naomi Campbell

Bad Bunny Buys $8.8 Million L.A. Mansion - See Every Photo from Inside the House!

Rumors That Selena Gomez Is Dating This Celebrity Are Heating Up Due to New Photos!

Tue, 24 January 2023 at 3:08 am

Amy Winehouse's Dad Reacts to Marisa Abela Playing Her in Upcoming Biopic

Amy Winehouse‘s dad is speaking out in response to the backlash over the casting for the upcoming biopic Back to Black.

Industry actress Marisa Abela will be playing the late singer in the upcoming film and photos recently emerged of her in character while on set in London.

Sam Taylor-Johnson is directing the movie, which began filming on January 16.

Amy‘s dad Mitch, who is being played by Eddie Marsan, is defending the casting choice.

Keep reading to find out more…

Marisa’s a great choice for the role, even if she doesn’t look exactly like Amy,” Mitch told TMZ.

Mitch noted that Eddie doesn’t look like him either and that “there’s too much emphasis on looks … because there’s plenty of Hollywood examples of actors not looking like their real-life characters.”

Last week, Marisa was spotted filming a very emotional scene.

marisa abela as amy winehouse 01
marisa abela as amy winehouse 02
marisa abela as amy winehouse 03
marisa abela as amy winehouse 04
marisa abela as amy winehouse 05
marisa abela as amy winehouse 06
marisa abela as amy winehouse 07
marisa abela as amy winehouse 08
marisa abela as amy winehouse 09
marisa abela as amy winehouse 10

