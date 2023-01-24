Andrea Riseborough Reacts to Surprise Oscars 2023 Nomination

Andrea Riseborough is reacting to the big news.

The 41-year-old To Leslie star became one of the big surprise nominees when the 2023 Academy Awards nominations were revealed on Tuesday (January 24).

To Leslie is one of the smaller movies among the nominees. The indie film is about a woman trying to rebuild her life while battling drug addiction and alcoholism.

“The idea that you need endless resources, I don’t think that’s necessarily true,” she told Variety after the news broke.

“The people who made sure of that is our community. It feels like the film community rallied around and made a noise.”

The film received a lot of celebrity love in recent months from stars like Howard Stern, Charlize Theron, Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Laura Dern, Cate Blanchett and many more.

