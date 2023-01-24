Angela Bassett Becomes The First Marvel Actor to Be Nominated For An Oscar

Angela Bassett is making history yet again.

The 64-year-old actress is up for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Queen Ramonda, the Queen Mother, in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Angela also earned an Oscar nomination for her role in 1993’s What’s Love Got to Do With It as Tina Turner.

Angela first made history by being the first person to win an acting award at the Golden Globes for a Marvel movie for her work in the movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

In addition to the Golden Globe, she won a Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress and has also has been nominated for a SAG and a BAFTA.

“To the Marvel fans, thank you for embracing these characters and showing us so much love,” Angela said in her Golden Globes acceptance speech. “We just made history with this nomination and with this award. It belongs to all of you, all of us.”

The 2023 Oscars will take place on March 12 starting at 8pm ET on ABC. Check out the full list of nominations here.