Tue, 24 January 2023 at 9:59 pm

Anne Heche's 14-Year-Old Son Atlas Breaks Silence Five Months After Her Death

Anne Heche's 14-Year-Old Son Atlas Breaks Silence Five Months After Her Death

Six months after her death, Anne Heche‘s youngest son is breaking his silence.

On Tuesday (January 24), the late actress’ 14-year-old son Atlas Heche Tupper shared a statement remembering his mom after she tragically died in August 2022 from injuries sustained from a car crash.

Click inside to read more…

“My mom was the brightest person I’ve ever known,” Atlas shared with the Los Angeles Inquisitor magazine. “She always knew how to solve a problem, or help a friend. She always knew the right thing to do. I cannot put into words how grateful I am or how much I miss her.”

In the same article, Atlas‘ dad James Tupper – who dated Anne from 2007 to 2018 — also paid tribute to his late Men in Trees co-star.

“Anne and I were together for more than a decade, we have a beautiful son together and in that time, she was the very definition of light in our lives, always bringing fun, love and energy,” James, 57, shared. “She will always be remembered in our hearts and minds.”

Along with Atlas, Anne also shares son Homer Laffoon, 20, with ex-husband Coleman Laffoon.

There has been drama with Anne‘s estate in recent months.

Photos: Getty Images
