Tue, 24 January 2023 at 8:36 am

Apple Martin Looks So Much Like Mom Gwyneth Paltrow, Attends Chanel Show with Lucy Boynton, Sadie Sink & More!

Apple Martin looks so much like her mom Gwyneth Paltrow!

The 18-year-old daughter of Gwyneth and Chris Martin stepped out for the Chanel Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday (January 24) in Paris, France.

Apple sat in the front row with Sadie Sink, Lucy Boynton, and singer Angèle. Also seen in attendance were Marion Cotillard, Tilda Swinton, Vanessa Paradis, model Charlotte Casiraghi, French actress Carole Bouquet, rapper G-Dragon, actress Kim Go-Eun, and more!

If you don’t know, Apple is currently in college and Gwyneth recently spoke about what happened when she was dropped off for the first time.

Stay tuned for more Paris Fashion Week content from Just Jared!

Browse through the entire gallery to see all of the photos from the Chanel fashion show…
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Angele, Apple Martin, Charlotte Casiraghi, G-Dragon, Kim Go-eun, Lucy Boynton, Marion Cotillard, Sadie Sink, Sofia Richie, Tilda Swinton, Vanessa Paradis

