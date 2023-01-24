Beyonce's Dad Defends Her Concert in Dubai Amid Backlash from LGBTQ+ Community

Beyonce hit the stage in Dubai over the weekend to perform her first full concert in years and she has received backlash for the show.

It has been rumored that Beyonce was paid $24 million to perform the nearly 90-minute concert in celebration of the Atlantis The Royal hotel’s opening.

Fans have criticized Beyonce for taking the paycheck to perform in Dubai, where the country has anti-LGBTQ+ laws.

Now, Beyonce‘s dad Mathew Knowles is defending her for performing there.

Mathew told TMZ that his daughter “united a really diverse crowd with her incredible performance overseas, bringing people closer, as she does best.” He added that “she gave respect and got respect back from the country.”

Mathew says that Beyonce has “always stood for inclusiveness” and she’d “never do something to deliberately hurt someone.”

