Brad Pitt & George Clooney Film Scenes for Their New Apple Thriller in NYC

Brad Pitt and George Clooney are getting to work on their new movie!

The two Oscar-winning actors spent a late night filming scenes for their upcoming Apple thriller on Tuesday (January 24) in New York City.

For their time on set, Brad, 59, wore a white collard shirt over a black leather jacket paired with gray pants while George, 61, wore a black jacket over a navy puffer vest and gray pants.

Brad and George‘s project was first announced back in September 2021.

The untitled thriller movie, which is rumored to be a “tale of two lone wolf fixers assigned to the same job”, will be written and directed by Spider-Man: Homecoming director Jon Watts.

The guys previously worked together on 2001′s Ocean’s Eleven, 2004′s Ocean’s Twelve, 2007′s Ocean’s Thirteen, and 2008′s Burn After Reading.

