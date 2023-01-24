Chace Crawford Goes Shirtless in Gym Thirst Trap, Confirms He's Staying Ready for 'The Boys' Season 4

Chace Crawford worked up a sweat without his shirt on in a spicy thirst trap, which he shared mid-workout.

The 37-year-old Gossip Girl alum hopped on social media to post a photo of his ripped physique while he did pullups in a pair of gray sweatpants.

In the caption, Chace confirmed that he was hard at work on the fourth season of his dark superhero show The Boys.

Check out Chace Crawford’s shirtless pic inside…

“Season 4 still gettin after it,” he wrote, tagging the show’s Instagram page.

Chace plays the character Kevin Moskowitz, also known as The Deep, in the Amazon Prime Video series. The series also stars the likes of Karl Urban and Jack Quaid.

The third season of The Boys premiered in June 2022 with a fourth season being announced that same month. Filming started in August and several new stars joined the cast. By the looks of it, they are still putting in work.

We’ll let you know as soon as we hear about an official release date!

Did you know that there is also a spinoff series in the works.

If you missed it, Chace explained why his manhood was edited out of a promo photo of himself in character as The Deep.

Get a good look at Chace Crawford’s thirst trap below…