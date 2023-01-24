Top Stories
Oscars 2023 Snubs - So Many Amazing Performances Were Left Out!

Oscars 2023 Snubs - So Many Amazing Performances Were Left Out!

Riley Keough Shares Photo from the Last Time She Saw Her Mom Lisa Marie Presley

Riley Keough Shares Photo from the Last Time She Saw Her Mom Lisa Marie Presley

Next James Bond: Oddsmakers Reveal Top 13 Choices to Play 007 (See Who Dethroned Rege-Jean Page From Number 1 Spot!)

Next James Bond: Oddsmakers Reveal Top 13 Choices to Play 007 (See Who Dethroned Rege-Jean Page From Number 1 Spot!)

Oscars 2023 Nominations - Academy Award Nominees Revealed!

Oscars 2023 Nominations - Academy Award Nominees Revealed!

Tue, 24 January 2023 at 5:00 pm

Chrissy Teigen Shares First Full Photo of Baby Esti's Face

Chrissy Teigen Shares First Full Photo of Baby Esti's Face

Chrissy Teigen is giving fans their first full look at her newborn daughter Esti.

The 37-year-old entertainer took to her Instagram account on Tuesday afternoon (January 24) to share an adorable new photo of her baby girl.

“look at u out here lookin like a baby,” she captioned the new image.

Chrissy and her husband John Legend welcomed their newborn child into the world on Friday, January 13 and he confirmed the news while performing a private concert that same evening.

Head inside now to check out the photo…

John and Chrissy‘s newest child joins their older two, Luna and Miles. The new baby comes after they had Jack, who sadly passed away before his due date at the end of 2020.

Chrissy took to Twitter this week to tell fans what she’s been up to since the birth.

“I’ve been watching old RHONY around the clock and needed to see if tipsy girl was still around. the first thing that comes up is peen shaped ‘just the tipsy,’” she tweeted.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Celebrity Babies, Chrissy Teigen, Esti Stephens, John Legend

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • HUGE casting news for Meryl Streep! - Just Jared Jr
  • Bella Ramsey is opening up about some of her mental health struggles - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch the first trailer for season three of Superman & Lois - Just Jared Jr
  • This couple is making their red carpet debut - Just Jared Jr