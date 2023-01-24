Chrissy Teigen Shares First Full Photo of Baby Esti's Face

Chrissy Teigen is giving fans their first full look at her newborn daughter Esti.

The 37-year-old entertainer took to her Instagram account on Tuesday afternoon (January 24) to share an adorable new photo of her baby girl.

“look at u out here lookin like a baby,” she captioned the new image.

Chrissy and her husband John Legend welcomed their newborn child into the world on Friday, January 13 and he confirmed the news while performing a private concert that same evening.

John and Chrissy‘s newest child joins their older two, Luna and Miles. The new baby comes after they had Jack, who sadly passed away before his due date at the end of 2020.

Chrissy took to Twitter this week to tell fans what she’s been up to since the birth.

“I’ve been watching old RHONY around the clock and needed to see if tipsy girl was still around. the first thing that comes up is peen shaped ‘just the tipsy,’” she tweeted.