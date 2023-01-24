Diane Kruger Stuns in Sheer Pants at Gucci's High Jewelry Collection Dinner in Paris!

Diane Kruger adds some edge to her stunning look at Gucci’s High Jewelry Collection event held at Hotel Ritz on Tuesday night (January 24) in Paris, France.

The 46-year-old actress wore a pair of sheer pants with a bright silver top, and accessorized with emerald jewels during her night out with fiance, actor Norman Reedus.

Diane and Norman were also joined by Rosie Huntington-Whiteley at the party.

Norman is currently filming his The Walking Dead spinoff, centered on Daryl Dixon, in France.

The series will focus on Daryl, as he navigates brand new territory in France, and finds a whole new level of a world gone mad.

