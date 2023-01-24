Top Stories
Paris Hilton Is A Mom; Welcomes First Baby With Husband Carter Reum!

Paris Hilton Is A Mom; Welcomes First Baby With Husband Carter Reum!

Jeremy Ruehlemann's Father Speaks Out, Reveals Likely Cause of Death

Jeremy Ruehlemann's Father Speaks Out, Reveals Likely Cause of Death

Who Will Win at Oscars 2023? JustJared.com's Early Predictions Are In!

Who Will Win at Oscars 2023? JustJared.com's Early Predictions Are In!

Did You See Who Is Missing From the 'Teen Wolf' Movie?

Did You See Who Is Missing From the 'Teen Wolf' Movie?

Tue, 24 January 2023 at 11:58 pm

Emma Roberts Reveals the One Trait She Hopes Son Rhodes Doesn't Inherit from Her

Emma Roberts Reveals the One Trait She Hopes Son Rhodes Doesn't Inherit from Her

Emma Roberts is opening up about her son Rhodes.

On Tuesday (January 24), the 31-year-old actress appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show where she revealed she’s a little bit nervous that her 2-year-old son might inherit a certain trait from her.

Click inside to read more…

“I had a little bit of sleepwalking. I hope it’s not hereditary because my mom also sleepwalked,” Emma explained. “One time I was sleepwalking and she was sleepwalking and we actually ran into each other. We were both so freaked out.”

She continued, “I hope my son’s not a sleepwalker. He’s 2 and we’re lucky he hasn’t figured out he can climb out of the crib. He totally is capable but he hasn’t, which I thought was very sweet of him.”

While Emma says Rhodes is “happy to stay in the crib” for now, she’s preparing for the day he’s going to “climb out” of it.

“I just hope he doesn’t sleepwalk on top of that,” Emma added.

Emma shares Rhodes with ex-boyfriend Garrett Hedlund. You can see the sweet posts Emma and Garrett, 38, shared in honor of Rhodes‘ 2nd birthday last month here!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Emma Roberts, Rhodes Hedlund

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • HUGE casting news for Meryl Streep! - Just Jared Jr
  • Bella Ramsey is opening up about some of her mental health struggles - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch the first trailer for season three of Superman & Lois - Just Jared Jr
  • This couple is making their red carpet debut - Just Jared Jr