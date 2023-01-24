Emma Roberts Reveals the One Trait She Hopes Son Rhodes Doesn't Inherit from Her

Emma Roberts is opening up about her son Rhodes.

On Tuesday (January 24), the 31-year-old actress appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show where she revealed she’s a little bit nervous that her 2-year-old son might inherit a certain trait from her.

“I had a little bit of sleepwalking. I hope it’s not hereditary because my mom also sleepwalked,” Emma explained. “One time I was sleepwalking and she was sleepwalking and we actually ran into each other. We were both so freaked out.”

She continued, “I hope my son’s not a sleepwalker. He’s 2 and we’re lucky he hasn’t figured out he can climb out of the crib. He totally is capable but he hasn’t, which I thought was very sweet of him.”

While Emma says Rhodes is “happy to stay in the crib” for now, she’s preparing for the day he’s going to “climb out” of it.

“I just hope he doesn’t sleepwalk on top of that,” Emma added.

Emma shares Rhodes with ex-boyfriend Garrett Hedlund. You can see the sweet posts Emma and Garrett, 38, shared in honor of Rhodes‘ 2nd birthday last month here!