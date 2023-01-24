Ghislaine Maxwell Says Photo of Prince Andrew & His Accuser Is Fake

Ghislaine Maxwell is speaking out from prison.

The 61-year-old former British socialite is currently serving her 20-year prison sentence after being convicted of five felony counts including sex trafficking of a minor.

An old photograph of Prince Andrew with his sexual abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre with Ghislaine standing alongside them is “fake,” she said in a new interview from prison.

The photo was claimed to have been taken in London in 2001.

“It’s a fake. I don’t believe it’s real for a second, in fact I’m sure it’s not,” Ghislaine said to TalkTV. “There’s never been an original and further there is no photograph. I’ve only ever seen a photocopy of it.”

Last year, Prince Andrew agreed to settle the lawsuit against him from accuser Virginia Giuffre, donating to her charity supporting victim’s rights.

Jeffrey Epstein‘s death at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City in 2019 was ruled a suicide but Ghislaine has an alternative theory.

“I believe that he was murdered,” Ghislaine said. “I was shocked. Then I wondered how it had happened because as far as I was concerned, he was going to … I was sure he was going to appeal.”

“And I was sure he was covered under the non-prosecution agreement,” she continued. “But I wasn’t in the indictment. I wasn’t mentioned. I wasn’t even one of the co-conspirators. I honestly wish I had never met him.”

Hulu has released a documentary last year about the rise and fall of Victoria’s Secret while also exploring Jeffrey Epstein‘s connection to the company.