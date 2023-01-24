Top Stories
Oscars 2023 Nominations - Academy Award Nominees Revealed!

Oscars 2023 Nominations - Academy Award Nominees Revealed!

'The Bachelor' 2023: 10 Women Sent Home on Night One, Most in 12 Years! (Spoilers)

'The Bachelor' 2023: 10 Women Sent Home on Night One, Most in 12 Years! (Spoilers)

Oscars 2023 Snubs - So Many Amazing Performances Were Left Out!

Oscars 2023 Snubs - So Many Amazing Performances Were Left Out!

Did You See Who Is Missing From the 'Teen Wolf' Movie?

Did You See Who Is Missing From the 'Teen Wolf' Movie?

Tue, 24 January 2023 at 10:53 am

Highest Earning UK & Ireland Musicians of 2022 - Top 10 Revealed!

Continue Here »

Highest Earning UK & Ireland Musicians of 2022 - Top 10 Revealed!

The music stars of UK and Ireland are bringing in the big bucks!

A new study has revealed the highest earning musicians hailing from the UK and Ireland of 2022, and there are some huge, surprising figures.

BonusInsider looked into the data behind the wealth of several major superstars, and found that the top earner brought in £100 million (approximately $122.9 million) in the last year.

Find out who are the top 10 highest earning UK and Irish music acts of 2022…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Brian May, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, EG, Elton John, Extended, Harry Styles, Keith Richards, Mick Jagger, Net Worth, Paul McCartney, Roger Taylor, Slideshow, Sting

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • HUGE casting news for Meryl Streep! - Just Jared Jr
  • Bella Ramsey is opening up about some of her mental health struggles - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch the first trailer for season three of Superman & Lois - Just Jared Jr
  • This couple is making their red carpet debut - Just Jared Jr